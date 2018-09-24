Roseville Business Bakes Up Treats, Job Skills for Aged Out Foster Youth

ROSEVILLE — A local business owner has turned her bakery into a non-profit organization.

Kelli’s Cookies for Goodness Bakes in Roseville is reaching out to an often overlooked population of former foster youth.

“Our focus is now on our youth,” owner Kelli Ridenour said. “It’s not about selling as many cookies as we can.”

While the name of Ridenour’s business says a lot, it’s the story behind it holding the secret ingredient — people who have aged out of the foster youth program who need job skills.

Chelsie Armstrong is now one of the dozen foster youth Ridenour says have been helped by the program but Ridenour says she does face challenges that make a jobs skills program like this one a huge help.

Armstrong now aspires to work in a grocery store bakery.

“I’m starting to learn how to bake and all that to take with me to a grocery store,” Armstrong said.

Ridenour came to her mission not long ago after she unexpectedly became a foster mother to a young woman who had aged out of the foster care system. She says she realized that although these people are officially adults, they’re still at risk.

“That’s a high expectation for a challenged group,” Ridenour said.

So with every batch, those young people bake up skills from cooking to accounting to customer service. Their salaries and support services supplemented by the cookie sales and their upcoming fundraiser, Taste of Placer.