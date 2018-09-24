Sacramento Brain Freeze 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sign up for the Sacramento Brain Freeze on October 13, a polar plunge style fundraiser to benefit the National Brain Tumor Society. Bring your friends and family to enjoy live music, food trucks, a silent auction, guest speakers and of course – the Freeze! Join us as we plunge into the chilly waters of Lake Natoma in support of treating and curing brain tumors.

More info:

Sacramento Brain Freeze

October 13

10am - 1pm

Nimbus Dam Recreation Area

Tickets: $30 registration fee per adult, 17 and younger are free

(707) 583-3030

BrainTumor.org/SacBrainFreeze