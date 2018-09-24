Six Flags Park to Hold ’30-Hour Coffin Challenge’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - For some it could be their worst nightmare, but for others it's a chance at $300 and a macabre challenge courtesy of one Six Flags amusement park.

Six Flags St. Louis is looking for six brave individuals capable of spending 30 hours in a deluxe 2- by 7-foot "slightly used" coffin in honor of the park's 30th year of Fright Fest.

Participants will start at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, and will finish at 7 p.m. the next day. The "coffin dwellers" can bring a friend, who is allowed to stay until the end of Fright Fest operating hours.

According to Six Flags rules, the participants are allowed one six-minute bathroom break each hour, food and drink delivered to the coffin and phone charging stations.

Those who make it through all 30 hours will win two 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two VIP Haunted House passes and a ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freak Unleashed. The winner will also be entered in a drawing for a $300 prize.

Get this, you'll even get to keep the coffin. If more than one contestant wins a drawing will determine the winner.

To see the complete list of rules or to enter, see the Six Flags Fright Fest page.