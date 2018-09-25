6-Year-Old Boy Returns Home to Modesto Mother after Violent Abduction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- On Tuesday, there was no worry, no sadness and no grief on Kimberly Valente’s face.

"Just feels like a nightmare and a dream all at once, and a movie and unreal," Valente said.

It was only smiles, laughter and love as she embraced her son Jayce Cosso.

"I couldn’t wait to see him," Valente said, laughing with joy. "You guys saw me, couldn’t wait to see him."

Investigators say Cosso’s father, John, took him in an elaborate, violent abduction Monday morning from his home on Poinsettia Drive. They say Cosso’s 17-year-old son, another man and three women were also involved.

Twenty-four hours later, the boy and his father would be found about an hour’s drive away from Modesto at a La Quinta Inn in the Bay Area.

"The guy got tackled by some undercover cops and they put him in handcuffs, checked him and took him inside and they just disappeared," said Norvell Thomas.

Thomas says he saw the arrest and heard Jayce cry.

"'Where’s my dad. I want my dad,'" he recalled Jayce saying.

Monday’s Amber Alert asked the community to keep an eye out for a 2012 black Ford Fusion. Investigators say that car was not found.

"We were able to determine that the dad, the 17-year-old and the 6-year-old were staying here at the La Quinta here in Dublin," said Modesto Police Violent Crimes supervisor Sgt. Steve Hinkley.

Investigators checked out a Hyundai Sonata and also removed two bags from the Cosso's hotel room. They would only say a Crime Stoppers tip cracked the case

"Get involved with the community, know what’s going on in your neighborhoods. I mean, this is what help’s solve crimes," said Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

Valente says she’s grateful to the community and relieved John Cosso and his son are in custody.

"They made choices from the minute they had him in his arms," Valente said. "They made choices and at any moment, at any moment, any one of them could have made a better choice."

As for Jayce, he was very happy to be home and even gushed about his breakfast with his new police friends.

"Pancakes and with a lot of syrup," he said.

The Cossos are facing four felonies, including kidnapping, burglary and cruelty to a child.

Officers are still trying to find the rest of the suspects involved.