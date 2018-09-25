Elk Grove Detective Collecting Notes for Law Enforcement Ahead of Deputy Stasyuk’s Memorial

ELK GROVE -- Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk will be laid to rest on Saturday.

It's sure to be a hard day for his family and fellow officers, but the community hopes to make it a little easier by showing their support.

"Knowing the community has our back means everything in a time like this," Elk Grove Police Detective Erin Montgomery said.

Montgomery has collected more than a thousand notes of support from the community, all to hand out to fellow officers at Stasyuk's memorial service.

Montgomery knows first hand how much something as simple as a note can help in a tough time. She lost her friend and coworker in the line of duty a few years ago.

"It’s hard and it's eye-opening. You look at the world a little bit different," Montgomery said. "But you keep going forth in that person's memory."

It's in her friend's memory that she collects these letters.

"Well, I think it’s important because police officers are so brave and they have such a dangerous job," 11-year-old Bella Strahl, who wrote a letter, told FOX40. "It's important that we make sure they know they’re needed."

If you wish to contribute a letter, you drop one off before 5 p.m. on Thursday at:

End of Watch Fund
c/o EGPD
8400 Laguna Palms Way
Elk Grove, CA 95758

