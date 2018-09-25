How Young Patients at Doctors Medical Center Cruise to Surgery in Style

MODESTO — Doctors Medical Center in Modesto has found a way to make surgery a little more bearable for young patients.

“The moment they’re wheeling the child away, they’re screaming, they’re crying, they’re trying to climb out of the bed, there’s tears,” registered nurse Kimberly Martinez said.

The hospital wants to change that.

Martinez saw how a Shriner’s Hospital is transporting their pediatric patients to surgery in kid-sized toy cars and secured the approvals and funding to make it happen at her hospital.

Tuesday morning, young patient Luke helped show how the hospital has put that idea in action.

“It’s been wonderful, wonderful,” Martinez said. “There’s been less tears.”

As for the car, Martinez bought it online.

“When we bring the car in, their child’s eyes light up they’re excited and they’re really … there isn’t any tears,” she told FOX40.

Doctors does not have a large pediatric program, however, Martinez wants to make sure the kids they do serve have options. The car has been used twice since June.

“I’m hoping to get one more car maybe a pink one,” she said. “Why not?”