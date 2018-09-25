Oktoberfest at ‘Casa Garden’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Willkommen to the Casa Garden’s Oktoberfest 2018

Dust off your Bavarian hats, lederhosen, and dirndls and join us for an evening of great food, polka music, and good cheer at our annual Oktoberfest.

Our evening features a Bavarian Buffet featuring: knockwurst, bratwurst, German potato salad, spatzle & noodles, brazed red cabbage, sauerkraut, potato pancakes, and apple strudel for dessert.

Your dinner includes two tickets for complimentary wine, beer, or soft drinks, and our favorite band, led by Elaine Lord who will provide traditional Oktoberfest entertainment.

The cost is only $35 and you can pay on line by clicking the BUY TICKETS link at www.CasaGarden.org or by calling (916) 452-2809.

Hurry to make your reservation for one of the most festive and fun events of the whole year.

More info:

Oktoberfest

October 6

4- 7pm

Casa Garden Restaurant

2760 Sutterville Road

Tickets: $35 for adults; $17.50 for children

(916) 452-2809

CasaGarden.org