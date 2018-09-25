Parolee Dies after Crashing Stolen Car in Modesto

MODESTO — A parolee died Tuesday after crashing a stolen vehicle in Modesto.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies were responding to a report of a family dispute in the area of 1st and E streets in Empire, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. The man fled after deputies arrived and they were unable to catch up to him.

The sheriff’s department reports the man had outstanding warrants.

Nearby the sheriff’s department says the parolee stole a woman’s car. She was not injured during the carjacking.

The suspect drove to Creekwood Drive near Claus Road in Modesto, where he collided with another car.

A deputy later found the crash and identified the suspect at the scene. Officials rendered first aid but the man died.

The suspect’s identity has not been reported.