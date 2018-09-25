Shasta, Lake County Fire Survivors Have One More Week to Register for Disaster Assistance

SACRAMENTO — Residents of Shasta and Lake counties have one more week to register for FEMA disaster assistance.

The deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 3.

The Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex fire devastated Shasta and Lake counties, respectively. The Mendocino Complex is the largest wildfire in state history.

Fire survivors in those counties can apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585

Applicants will be asked for the following information:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged primary residence

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where they can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Disaster assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for:

Rental assistance

Essential home repairs

Uninsured and underinsured personal property losses

Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance

More information can be found below: