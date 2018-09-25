Shasta, Lake County Fire Survivors Have One More Week to Register for Disaster Assistance

SACRAMENTO — Residents of Shasta and Lake counties have one more week to register for FEMA disaster assistance.
The deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 3.
The Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex fire devastated Shasta and Lake counties, respectively. The Mendocino Complex is the largest wildfire in state history.
Fire survivors in those counties can apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585
Applicants will be asked for the following information:
- Social Security number
- Address of the damaged primary residence
- Description of the damage
- Information about insurance coverage
- A current contact telephone number
- An address where they can receive mail
- Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds
Disaster assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for:
- Rental assistance
- Essential home repairs
- Uninsured and underinsured personal property losses
- Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance
More information can be found below: