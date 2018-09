Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANO COUNTY -- It was a special day Tuesday in Solano County as dozens of the county's oldest citizens were honored.

Forty-one centenarians, or those turning 100 by the end of the year, were honored by the Solano County Board of Supervisors during a special ceremony.

The Board of Supervisors has honored 150 centenarians since 2006.

The oldest person honored this year was 107-year-old Reta Wills of Vallejo.