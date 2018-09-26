Attorney: Protester Hit by Patrol Vehicle Files Claim Against Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO — The woman hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during a protest in South Sacramento has filed a claim against Sacramento County.

Back in March, two weeks after the shooting death of Stephon Clark, protester Wanda Cleveland was hit as two patrol vehicles drove through a march near the Sheriff’s Department Service Center. The second sheriff’s SUV clipped Cleveland, who hit the ground as the officer behind the wheel drove off.

Cleveland’s attorney, Mark Reichel, says his client is seeking unlimited civil damages of more than $10,000 and payment for general and special damages. The claim also mentions medical costs related to the injuries she sustained during the incident.

“It is not possible that the officer did not see her,” Reichel wrote days after the incident. “It appears from all evidence that he hit her intentionally. He drove away from an injured woman intentionally.”