Cal Fire Announces Arrest of Two Suspected Arsonists in Lincoln-Area Fires

LINCOLN — Investigators announced Wednesday that two men suspected of starting fires in Placer County in 2017.

Cal Fire says 30-year-old Kyle Jeptha Bridgman confessed to setting five fires in the Lincoln area between June and August of last year.

A news release from Cal Fire says they worked with the FBI and the Placer County Sheriff’s office to identify Bridgman as the alleged arsonist. He was booked into jail and is being held on $160,000 bail.

While investigating Bridgman, Cal Fire says investigators identified another man suspected of arson, 30-year-old Gregory Scott Courtney, who was arrested in August.

Courtney is suspected of setting a number of spot fires in Placer County.

Cal Fire spokeswoman Mary Eldridge said the fires could have quickly gotten out of hand were it not for quick responses from firefighters.