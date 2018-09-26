Davis Police Investigating Rash of Laptop Robberies at Coffee Shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Police in Davis are investigating a string of strongarm laptop robberies at coffee shops in the city.

In each robbery, young men walk into the business, look around and snatch someone's laptop away and run out. Police say victims are often in the middle of using their computers.

At least two people ended up with minor injuries after trying to fight back, according to police.

Investigators believe the robberies are part of a regional trend.

Below is a list of robberies from the Davis Police Department:

August 14 - Temple Coffee in Downtown Davis

A similar robbery happened the same day at a Starbucks in Dixon

August 28 - Starbucks at 403 Mace Boulevard

September 23 - Peets Coffee at 1411 West Covell Boulevard

September 25 - Peets Coffee at 231 E Street

Police say people who use their electronics at coffee shops should keep a record of their serial numbers and report the theft instead of chasing after thieves.