Helicopter Parenting vs. Lawn Mower Parenting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First it was Helicopter Parents -- moms and dads who pay a little too much attention to their kids life and problems. Now, there is a different term hovering around parenting circles -- Lawn Mower Parents.

This is a parent who mows down all their kids challenges, everything from homework, to sports, to relationships. The phrase is really starting to catch -- thanks to a now viral post. The original poster suggested -- it's good for kids to face some struggles -- and that we're creating a generation that has no idea what to do when they actually encounter struggle.

One mom says she doesn't agree with lawnmower parenting -- but says the line between appropriate interference -- and too much -- can sometimes be difficult to gauge.

This morning at 6:45, find out the dangers of robbing your kids of challenges and failure.