Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mickaboo currently has over 600 birds in need of forever home. you can meet 20 of them at the adoption fair. Adoptions will not happen at the fair, but you can finish 3 of 4 steps required prior to adoption

Saturday, September 29, 2018

Davis Public Library

315 E 14th street, Davis, CA, 95616

11:00 - 2:30