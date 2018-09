Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At SMUD, we're rolling out a new rate based on the time of day. And 5-8 pm is when electricity use is the highest and it costs the most to get it to you. So, while you'll pay more from 5 to 8 pm weekdays, you'll pay less the rest of the time. Soon, you can control your home's SMUD bill when you reduce your use between 5 and 8 p.m. It's good for your wallet and our community.SMUD6301 S Street1-888-742-7683Facebook: MySmud Twitter: @SMUDUpdates