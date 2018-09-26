Suspected DUI Crash in South Sacramento Leaves Man Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- Family and friends of a 34-year-old man, who was injured after a driver suspected of driving under the influence crashed into several cars, say he's still recovering nearly a week and a half after the accident.

Lupe Barron was driving along with two young relatives on Sept. 16 when their car was hit by 22-year-old Edgar Melchor fleeing a traffic stop.

"It was devastating. It was hurtful," said Linda Escobar, a lifelong friend of Barron's. "We didn’t know what to expect. We were hearing different things."

He was one of five left injured as damage from the wreck scattered across the intersection of Power Inn and Florin roads in South Sacramento.

"His life was on the line and we didn’t know if he was going to make it," Escobar said.

The two little girls in the car were also injured and were still recovering Wednesday.

His family says Barron has severe brain injuries.

"The family has been going through a lot of emotions," Escobar said.

Now, they’re working to bring Barron's parents in Mexico back to the states.

"We’re very hopeful that despite everything that's being said, he will overcome this," Escobar said.

Family and friends want to get him back to his old self, dancing and playing soccer just like he did before the crash left him fighting for his life.

Barron's family has started a GoFundMe and will be hosting a car wash this Sunday to raise money. It will be held at 4950 Franklin Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Melchor was arrested on suspicion of DUI but later released. He's expected in court Thursday morning.