Three Arrests Made in Lodi Doctor’s Shooting Death

LODI — Lodi Police say three men were arrested in the Aug. 1 shooting death of a well-liked podiatrist.

A news release from the Lodi Police Department said 79-year-old Robert Elmo Lee, of Lodi, and 26-year-old Christopher Anthony Costello were arrested on Tuesday. A third suspect, 27-year-old Mallory Stewart, was arrested on Wednesday.

Dr. Thomas Shock, 67, was killed around 9:50 p.m. in the doorway of his home on Rivergate Drive.

Lee was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and soliciting to commit murder.

Costello was book into the Lodi City Jail for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Stewart was also booked into Lodi City Jail on the same charges.

The Lodi Police Department says this is an active investigation and ask that anyone with information call 209-333-6727.