DAVIS -- The City of Davis says it has a housing problem because of the growing number of students enrolling at UC Davis.

But the school, the city and Yolo County have come to an agreement that the school will add 5,000 beds for students by 2023.

Part of the agreement, according to city officials, is the school must hit milestones -- nearly 1,000 beds by next fall and close to 3,000 beds by 2021.