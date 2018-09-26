Please enable Javascript to watch this video

9th Annual Whiskers & Wine Fundraiser, hosted by Bradshaw Animal Shelter's non-profit T.E.A.M. (Teaching Everyone Animals Matter). They raise and spend funds for animals at the shelter, mostly special medical needs that go above and beyond what the shelter can provide. The event includes hosted wine, beer, buffet dinner, dessert bar, live and silent auction and raffle prizes!

More info:

Whiskers & Wine

Saturday October 6th

5:30 pm

Bradshaw Animal Shelter - 3839 Bradshaw Road

(916) 875-5160

WhiskersAndWineSacramento.org