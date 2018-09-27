Adopt a Pet: Duke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUKE - ID#A736080

My name is DUKE.

I am a neutered male, black and white Pit Bull Terrier.

The shelter staff think I am about 4 years old.

I weigh approximately 60.00 pounds.

I have been at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter since September 9, 2018.

About Duke:

I was born to cuddle, snuggle and please my people! I am easy to please and really don't need much as I am on the low-key side. Easy breezy should be my middle name.

I participate in shelter playgroups with: Gentle and dainty female dogs

Walk Rating: Walks well, needs reminders to check in with handler

Snuggle Rating: Lives for snuggling

Type of Learner: Is ready and eager to learn

Energy Level : Lower energy, a walk around the block

Manner Level: I enjoy meeting new people and do so in a calm manner

My motivation is: Treat motivated

Known Skills: Sit, Watch Me, shake

Personality: Soft, marshmallow, human motivated, people are my favorite