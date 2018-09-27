Adopt a Pet: Duke

DUKE - ID#A736080
My name is DUKE.
I am a neutered male, black and white Pit Bull Terrier.
The shelter staff think I am about 4 years old.
I weigh approximately 60.00 pounds.
I have been at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter since September 9, 2018.
About Duke:
I was born to cuddle, snuggle and please my people! I am easy to please and really don't need much as I am on the low-key side. Easy breezy should be my middle name.
I participate in shelter playgroups with: Gentle and dainty female dogs
Walk Rating: Walks well, needs reminders to check in with handler
Snuggle Rating: Lives for snuggling
Type of Learner: Is ready and eager to learn
Energy Level : Lower energy, a walk around the block
Manner Level: I enjoy meeting new people and do so in a calm manner
My motivation is: Treat motivated
Known Skills: Sit, Watch Me, shake
Personality: Soft, marshmallow, human motivated, people are my favorite