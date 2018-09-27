Citrus Heights Officers Pull Man from Burning Car

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Officers pulled an unconscious man from a burning car after an early-morning crash, the Citrus Heights Police Department said Thursday.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, police say officers at the scene of a different call when they heard screeching tires near Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane. There, they found a car on the center median with flames coming from its engine.

Officers were able to pull the unconscious driver out of the car, but the fire had grown too large for them to use fire extinguishers. Metro Fire ended up responding to put out the fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the officers was treated and released from the hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.