Controlled Burn Overtakes Marysville Homeless Encampments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- A 45-acre fire on the north side of Marysville Wednesday was dotted with over a dozen homeless camps, which had to be evacuated.

The area was under a red flag warning because of hot, dry conditions. Yet, workers from Levee District 10 initiated a controlled burn to get rid of dry fuels.

They did so even though the Air Pollution Control District asked them to think twice.

"Thought they could handle what they were doing and with the red flag conditions it was just more fire than they could handle," said Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen.

Ellamae Clark had permission to live in the area because she helps keep the property clean for the owner. Her 911 call did not register right away.

"They say, 'We have a controlled burn. We have it under control,'" Clark said. "I said, 'Then how come there's no people on the levee controlling it?'"

Perhaps because it spread so fast, consuming the 45 acres before multiple fire agencies could navigate the remote trails and pathways to fight the fire.

Many of the homeless camps were still standing following the wildfire. Some of their inhabitants had not yet returned by Thursday. Those who have are wondering why that controlled burn was allowed in the first place.

"They shouldn't even have been burning, they should not have been burning," said Beth Smith. "I think what they're trying to do is to burn us out."

Smith's makeshift house was almost lost and she's not the only homeless person in the area who is suspicious. Roger Hayhurst's relatives were among half a dozen campers who lost their belongings.

"It was scary but everyone got out alive, all the stuff burned up," Hayhurst said.

Chalk it up to an accident, but one that might not have happened if firefighter warnings were heeded.

"This is going into the worst part of our season with the fuels being so dry, with no rain and the red flag conditons," Karlen said.