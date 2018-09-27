Watch Live: Kavanaugh, Ford Testify in Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing

Creamy’s Owner Introduces New Flavors Ahead of Sacramento Women’s Expo

Posted 11:36 AM, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:24AM, September 27, 2018

Mae is in the kitchen with Cayla Jordon, the owner of Creamy's, getting the details on her newest cheesecake flavors as well the upcoming Sacramento Women's Expo.

Sacramento Women’s Expo is the area’s largest shopping event designed for women by women. This fun, inspiring, and empowering event features a Shopping Expo, Beauty Bar & Pampering, Fashion Shows, Hot Topic Workshops, Swag Bags, Prize Giveaways, and more.
Location: Sacramento Convention Center
Open:: 12 noon – 6 p.m.
Time: Fashion Show, 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday September 29,  2018