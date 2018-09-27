Fatal Crash Snarls Traffic on Southbound I-5 in Woodland

WOODLAND — At least one person has died in a crash on southbound Interstate 5 in Woodland.

Officers with the Woodland Police Department and Woodland Fire crews are at the scene of the crash between East Main Street and County Road 102. Details surrounding the crash have not been reported.

I-5 traffic has backed up just north of Woodland and the fire department has warned drivers to avoid the interstate in that area. The southbound on-ramp at East Main Street is closed.

Alternate routes can be taken from River Road to County Road 102 or Highway 113 toward Interstate 80.