Gov. Brown Vetoes 2 Bills to Help Immigrants

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed two bills seeking to expand the rights of immigrants living in the country illegally and protect them from deportation.

One bill vetoed Thursday would have allowed anyone to serve on state boards and commissions regardless of their immigration status. Brown says requiring citizenship is “a better path.”

Another sought to prohibit immigration authorities from the making arrests inside courthouses, a key point of contention between California officials and the Trump administration. Brown says he supports the intent of the bill but it may have unintended consequences.

Both bills were written by Democratic Sen. Ricardo Lara of Bell Gardens.

Brown signed another Lara bill that prohibits hotels and bus companies from releasing the names of their customers to immigration authorities without a court order.