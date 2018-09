Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pain can be a tricky problem for doctors to pinpoint, which is why natural health expert, Dr. Christine Horner, MD, author of two award-winning books, including, “Radiant Health, Ageless Beauty,” says, too many doctors get trigger happy when it comes to prescribing treatments for acute pain that may be better suited for more severe or chronic pain.

More info:

Dr. Christine Horner, M.D.

DrChristineHorner.com

Facebook: DrChristineHorner

Twitter: @DrHornerMD