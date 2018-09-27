‘Neighborhoods are for Neighbors:’ Lodi Residents Fed Up with Airbnb Renters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- Some residents in Lodi want vacationers out of their neighborhood.

"You will have people, for example, climbing up in trees and getting high," said Kim Brooks, who lives at the intersection of North Sunset Drive and West Pine Street.

The people Brooks is talking about are not her actual neighbors. She's talking about the people who make her street their home for the weekend thanks to Airbnb.

"On Friday, when they showed up it was f-bombs, suck a you-knows, bragging that they've already been drinking," Brooks said.

Neighbors have already put signs on their front yards saying, "Neighborhoods are for neighbors, not vacation rentals."

"You have an elderly woman who backs up to this home. She is not well," Brooks said. "Her bedroom backs up to their backyard. She has no choice but to listen to this."

"It would be like putting a hotel across the street," said neighbor Nancy Mirko, who has lived on North Sunset Drive since 1972. "Then it's commercial, not residential. We want to keep it with families."

Mirko and others were worried because they have heard the one Airbnb currently operating will soon be joined by weekend renters at two other houses, including one for sale. That makes a total of three within a block radius.

The current Airbnb hosts, who are from Clayton but operate the rental home at 8 Sunset Drive, happened to drive up while FOX40's cameras were in the neighborhood. They did not want to comment about recently selling to other investors, who intend to keep putting out the weekend welcome mat.

It remains to be seen if that will happen or if the sale will be completed.

Lodi Mayor Pro Tempore Joanne Mounce says there are no restrictions about where home shares can locate or concentrate within city limits. Hosts have to have a business license, join the city's business improvement district and make sure guests follow any noise ordinance a homeowner would.

Compliance checks are done regularly to make sure no owners are in violation.

Mounce says the city council welcomes anyone with a concern to come speak to them but that there haven't been any complaints sent their way.