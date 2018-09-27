New Costco Draws Big Crowd in Elk Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- The day Elk Grove residents have been waiting for has arrived -- the Costco on Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road is open.

Hundreds of shoppers lined up Thursday to rush through the door at 7:30 a.m.

"I've always worked throughout my life," neighbor Byron Clark said. "I've never been able to attend a grand opening of anything, so we decided to get up early and come on out."

Some were there for the deals. Others were excited to fill up their tanks.

But everyone was excited they didn't have to drive up to Sacramento.

"Well, we're just excited to have a Costco practically in our neighborhood now instead of having to drive all the way up to Mack Road," neighbor Kim Clark said.

This Costco is the first new retail development in the city in over a decade.

"It definitely means growth, you know?" Clark said. "We've been waiting a million years for our mall, so this is a step in the right direction by our city to get new businesses into our Elk Grove."

The city expects the Costco to generate $27 million in sales tax revenue over the next 25 years.