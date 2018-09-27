New Security Procedures at Stockton Arena Go Into Effect

STOCKTON — The next time you attend an event at the Stockton Arena, expect to see some security changes as you walk through the door.

“Coming forward as of September 30, all events will have the same security levels, searches so that would be wanding,” arena general manager Kendra Clark said.

Clark says more touring groups have asked for the new procedures, including the arena’s newest residents — the Stockton Kings.

“We are mirroring the NBA’s security policies, and so it was just time,” Clark said. “It’s been an ongoing conversation we’ve had for a year now.”

