Officials Search for Woman who Handled Rabies-Infested Bat at Target

RANCHO CORDOVA — The Sacramento County Division of Public Health is searching for a woman who picked up a rabies-infected bat.

During the afternoon of Sept. 19, a woman found a bat at the Rancho Cordova Target on Olson Drive. According to the Division of Public Health, she brought the bat inside the store.

It was later found that the bat tested positive for rabies.

Officials now want to find the woman in order to ensure she has had the proper medical care. If not, she will need immediate treatment.

If you know the woman in the surveillance photograph you can call the Division of Public Health at 916-875-5881.