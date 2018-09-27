Watch Live: Kavanaugh, Ford Testify in Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing

Paragary’s 35th Birthday

Posted 1:15 PM, September 27, 2018, by , Updated at 01:02PM, September 27, 2018


Paragary's is turning 35!  Join us as we celebrate Paragary's birthday AND farm-to-fork month with a special family-style dinner menu from Sept. 28-30.  View the menu and make reservations at www.paragarysmidtown.com/birthdaydinner.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED • FAMILY-STYLE MENU • $65/PERSON *Whole party must order from family-style menu - cannot be combined with regular menu.  Price does not include beverages, tax or gratuity.  iEat Rewards & Give Cards may not be redeemed.

More info:
Paragary's 35th Birthday Dinner
Friday - Sunday
1401 28th St
Tickets: $65 / person - reservations required
(916) 457-5737
ParagarysMidtown.com/BirthdayDinner