Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paragary's is turning 35! Join us as we celebrate Paragary's birthday AND farm-to-fork month with a special family-style dinner menu from Sept. 28-30. View the menu and make reservations at www.paragarysmidtown.com/birthdaydinner

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED • FAMILY-STYLE MENU • $65/PERSON *Whole party must order from family-style menu - cannot be combined with regular menu. Price does not include beverages, tax or gratuity. iEat Rewards & Give Cards may not be redeemed.

More info:

Paragary's 35th Birthday Dinner

Friday - Sunday

1401 28th St

Tickets: $65 / person - reservations required

(916) 457-5737

ParagarysMidtown.com/BirthdayDinner