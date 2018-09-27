RUSD Coworkers Band Together to Help Woman Injured in Head-On Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- Coworkers at one Stanislaus County school district came together to help one of their own after a carjacker crashed into her car head-on.

School was in session at the Riverbank Unified School District Thursday, but emotions were high as one beloved staff member, Diana Gonzalez, was recovering in the hospital.

"Diana is a very caring person," said coworker Dana Rapisura. "She would give you the last dime in her pocket if she thought that you needed it."

Stanislaus County Sheriff's officials say Gonzalez was injured when a parolee fleeing from deputies crashed into her.

Deputies first responded to a family dispute in Empire. Luther Donele Gilmore, 36, fled the scene then carjacked another woman, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Gilmore was able to get away during rush hour traffic. He then crashed the stolen car head-on into Gonzalez's car in Modesto.

Deputies later located Gilmore at the crash site, where he died.

"She’s had her share of bad luck, OK. Somebody like this shouldn’t cause her to have this in her life," Rapisura said.

Now, coworkers are hoping to replace Gonzalez's damaged car so she can return to doing what she loved.

"There’s other surgeries ahead but she’ll make it through," Rapisura told FOX40. "It’s just going to be a long road, you know, a long road to recovery ahead.”

Gonzalez's coworkers have started fundraising for her.