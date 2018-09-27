Shakespeare’s “As You Like It”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davis Shakespeare Festival closes out its 9th and most successful season with a modern rendition of the Shakespearean classic As You Like It. From September 21st until October 14th, DSF brings us to the forest of Arden, where Rosalind has fled to escape persecution by the Duke. Joined by her best friend Celia and their favorite fool, Touchstone, the disguised trio uncover many secrets hidden in the woods: family, lovers, poets, thieves, and music. Explore the many wonders of Arden, in one of Shakespeare’s most beloved and musical comedies!

DSF’s take on this beloved Shakespearean comedy is a nod to contemporary music festivals where today’s youth goes to ‘escape.’ The production features its own composer, Timothy Nutter, on stage leading fellow forest-goers with his guitar. Featuring Andrea J. Love* as Rosalind, Gabby Battista as Celia, Steven Ho as Orlando, Kyle Stoner as Jacques, Philomena Block as Phoebe, and Charlie Lavaroni as Touchstone; also features Ernesto Bustos, Thomas Dean, Tim Gaffaney, Gina Harrower, and Sarah Williams. Directed by Rob Salas.

More info:

2018 Davis Shakespeare Festival

"As You Like It"

Now - October 14th

Veterans Memorial Theatre - Davis

(530) 802-0998

ShakespeareDavis.org