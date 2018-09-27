Stockton Police: Man Stalks Woman, Robs Her at Her Home

STOCKTON — Stockton investigators are searching for a man who followed a woman home and robbed her.

On Sept. 10, a man stalked a 69-year-old woman on her way home, according to the Stockton Police Department. He ambushed her in her garage, grabbing her throat from behind.

The police department says the man demanded money from the woman.

Investigators describe the man as being black and in his 20s or 30s. He stands at 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and is between 140 to 160 pounds. He is bald or has a shaved head.

The man’s light-colored 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer has aluminum wheels and damage to the hood on the driver’s side.

If you see the man you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department. If you see the man’s car and can note the license plate number you are asked to call Detective Howard at 209-937-8532.