Blaze Claims a Life in El Dorado County House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO COUNTY -- A fire at a home on a rural El Dorado County street left one person dead Wednesday.

It happened at a home on Sierra Vista Road in the town of Rescue.

Deputies say several nearby homes were evacuated as they worked to contain the fire.

A woman at the scene says her mother died in the fire.

The woman, who did not want to speak on camera at this time, was obviously distraught; dealing with the loss of her mother in the fire.

She says her brother was injured while escaping.

Neighbors say this fire could have been much worse.

“I was getting on the freeway at my last stop and I could see the smoke,” said Grayson Silva.

Grayson Silva lives next door to the home, now completely destroyed, where the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says they found a dead body inside on Wednesday.

“It was kind of surreal, you know, hard to believe,” Silva said.

A woman at the scene says her mother was the person found dead inside the home owned by her brother - who was also injured in the blaze.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim or cause of death at this time.

Neighbors say they were evacuated - as fire crews worked to stop the fire from spreading.

“I thought maybe it was our house, and said, ‘is our house on fire?’” Silva said.

While neighbors like Silva are grateful their homes weren’t damaged they’re saddened their elderly neighbor tragically lost her life.

“I’m grateful it didn’t spread but everyone got out safe, although there was one life that was lost everyone was safe,” Silva stated.

FOX40 reached out to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office but were told information confirming the identity of the victim won’t be released until possibly next week.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.