Customers Angry after Popular Stockton Bridal Shop Suddenly Closes

STOCKTON -- Some Stockton brides say they are out thousands of dollars because of the sudden and unannounced closure of a popular bridal shop.

The bars on the windows of Maxine's Bridal is a heartbreaking sight for customers like Jaynie Wright.

Wright's son is getting married in October. At 6-feet-tall, Wright thought finding a dress would be impossible until she saw one at Maxine's for just $50.

"I got an off-the-rack dress that fit like a glove, that was in right the in color, which, you know, I thought the stars had all aligned and God said, 'Here you go,'" Wright said.

A nearby business owner FOX40 spoke to says the bridal shop was cleared out and closed up on Sept. 1.

"What do you do now? If you’re a bride and your wedding is in two weeks, what do you do?" Wright said.

That’s the exact same question another customer has. The woman, who did not wish to be identified, says her baby sister is getting married in just two weeks.

They paid $4,000 for the dream dress. She says a former manager would only apologize.

"My sister said that’s not a word, ‘Sorry,'" the woman said. "'I'm your customer. I’m getting married, I’m the bride, I need this done.'"

They also paid for bridesmaids and flower girl dresses.

"I don’t know what to do now. I’m so mad," she said.

According to court documents obtained by FOX40, Leopoldo Uruttia - the owner of three years - has been evicted. He owes more than $8,700 in rent.

Wright says she trusted Maxine's. She bought her own wedding dress from them decades ago.

"I didn’t have a thought about giving them my money and not taking my dress, they’ve been in business forever," Wright told FOX40.

Now out some cash and a dress, Wright says she'll have to scramble but she'll ultimately be fine.

"I'll be fine," she said. "But what about the brides?"