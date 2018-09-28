East Area Rapist Suspect May Be Tied to More Cold Cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Investigators, lawyers and law students in California think there could be more victims of the suspected East Area Rapist.

They say other cold cases in the state have striking similarities to the crimes authorities say Joseph DeAngelo committed in the 70s and 80s.

The unsolved murder of 34-year-old Patricia Neufeld, a young Garden Grove mother, who lived just six blocks from the brother of the DeAngelo is getting a fresh look -- 40 years after it happened.

A group of UC Irvine law students and the pro bono group Innocence Rights of Orange County, are starting to dig into whether Neufeld could be another victim of the accused serial murderer and rapist.

"The similarities between the Golden State Killer's M.O. and what was found at the scene of the crime for Patricia Neufeld, are strikingly similar," Della Donna, Innocence Rights, explained.

The lawyers say they found out Neufeld was bludgeoned to death with a bowling pin that was left behind.

The infants who were with her were unharmed.

The house wasn't ransacked -- the brutal killing was two days before Thanksgiving back in 1978.

"We have reason to believe that a lot of golden state killer cases were based upon opportunity. He would be familiar with the neighborhood, he would start stalking people and neighbors. And we believe he came to his brother's house shortly before the holiday and committed this murder," Donna explained.

Another case, the killing of Fountain Valley's Joan Anderson could also be linked to the East Area Rapist.

The same group of lawyers brought this to the attention of the Orange County District Attorney's Office, which is now investigating.