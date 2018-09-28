El Dorado Transit to Offer Free Apple Farms Shuttle

EL DORADO — Every Saturday and Sunday in October, El Dorado Transit will offer free Apple Farms shuttle rides.

The buses will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 15-20 minute breaks between each shuttle.

Commuters can park for free at the Sierra Pacific Industries parking lot on Larson Drive in Camino.

El Dorado Transit will have four buses making the 10.8 mile loop with the following 12 stops: