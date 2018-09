Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The farm-to-fork festival on capitol mall puts a spotlight on all things local.

This year, organizers say it's bigger and better -- and for the first time ever, it's starting on Friday night.

In total, more than 145 vendors will line Capitol Mall from the Tower Bridge to the State Capitol. Each of them with a unique local product or service to showcase.

