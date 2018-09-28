Father Speaks Out After Daughter’s Boyfriend Shoots, Paralyzes Her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Adams can't believe he's standing outside of the hospital where his daughter's been pulled off a respirator to test her once collapsed lungs... where she lays paralyzed.

"She's having a hard time breathing. They had to have her off life support. She had to have surgery to have her back fused together," John Adams said. "She has no mobility from the breast down right now and I rebuke that in God's name. I'm counting on my God to give her a speedy recovery and she's been having a speedy recovery for someone in her shape. God's in control. I'm just asking everybody to just pray for my daughter."

28-year-old Sharon Adams was shot through the neck eight days ago at her half of the duplex she shares with her parents on Modesto's Longbridge Drive.

That bullet first entered her back and exited her throat.

Police say it was fired by the man she lived with and has dated for nine years, 35-year-old Delvon Dupree Earl - now jailed for attempted murder.

When it comes to how John Adams regarded Earl, he said, "he's like my son you know. He's with my daughter so he's like a son to me."

"His family loves my daughter very much and [she] will be part of their family probably the rest of her life; [him] not so much. He won't be in her life whatsoever," John said.

John Adams says last Thursday was just a normal Thursday until he heard a loud noise and Earl ran over and asked him to dial 911.

He just doesn't understand what happened.

"When someone gets shot, you don't just shoot them you shoot their whole family," John said. "It's one of the worst nightmares you'd ever have to live through... seeing your baby...your loved one in pain suffering. It's horrible."

Sharon, a manager at a retirement center, will need extensive rehabilitation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with all of that.

Just search , "Sharon's Gunshot Recovery."

Earl remains behind bars on $1.7 million bail.