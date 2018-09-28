Former SCOTUS Justice Kennedy Spoke in Sacramento Friday, Refused to Talk About Kavanaugh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the man Judge Brett Kavanaugh is hoping to replace, spoke during a luncheon at the Sacramento Federal Courthouse on Friday.

Kennedy was silent on the controversy surrounding Kavanaugh. The former justice, who grew up in Sacramento, refused to take reporter questions.

Instead he spoke to inspire the students who came to see him today and focused mainly on them.

“How can we get students to read the constitution,” asked Kennedy during the luncheon.

Speaking before dozens of students, teachers, lawyers, politicians and reporters, former

supreme court justice Anthony Kennedy talked for about 20 minutes about the importance of

teaching future generation about the constitution.

“The constitution doesn’t belong to a bunch of judges and lawyers, it’s yours. And you’re the ones who have to keep it,” Kennedy said to the audience.

However, Kennedy did not address the controversy surrounding his replacement, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, during his speech.

In fact, he briefly criticized the press for focusing too much on the news of the day.

“Today everything has to be in the present. If it’s not in the present it’s not important. And then they forget the past. That there’s this obsession with what’s happening now,” Kennedy stated.

Later, Kennedy refused to answer any questions about Kavanaugh, or even his own confirmation hearings.

FOX40 asked the former justice, “you don’t want to say anything at all about today?” Kennedy replied, “no, no we don’t.”

“I understand it, I can see how it was definitely the elephant in the room. And I would have liked to hear some type of comment on it,” said high school senior, Riley Burke.

Burke is a senior at Kennedy’s alma mater, McClatchy High School.

While she says she was inspired by Kennedy’s constitution talk and says, “he so truly loves democracy!”

She admits it would have been nice to have him weigh in on what’s going on in Washington.

“It’s understandable why he would want to steer clear, but I am sure interested in what he’s thinking about it all right now,” said Burke.

Kennedy was born and lived here in Sacramento for many years, teaching at McGeorge Law school.

He was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Ronald Reagan.

He severed from February 1988 until he announced his retirement at the end of July.