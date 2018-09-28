Officer Injured While Rounding up Cattle on Highway 99 After Crash

STOCKTON – The Stockton CHP responded to a traffic collision on Highway 99 just south of Eight Mile Road Friday afternoon, involving two trucks and cattle.
The crash involved a 2017 Dodge Ram traveling in lane two at 60 MPH and a 2018 Ford F250 hauling cattle. The Dodge switched to lane three and struck the Ford, according to the Stockton CHP.
Due to the collision, the cattle trailer door opened; the cattle then exited the trailer onto southbound Highway 99, temporally halting traffic.
One officer was injured while rounding up the cattle and was treated at a local hospital.
CHP reported that there were no other injuries and all lanes are now open.