SacRT Prices to Be Lowered for the First Time in 47 Years

SACRAMENTO — For the first time in 47 years, the Sacramento Regional Transit District prices will be lowered.

The following prices will be changed, effective Oct. 1:

Fare Category Previous Fare New Fare Basic Single Ride $2.75 $2.50 Discount Single Ride $1.35 $1.25 Paratransit Single Ride $5.50 $5.00 Basic Monthly Pass $110 $100 Basic Semi-Monthly Pass $60 $50 Discount Monthly Pass/Sticker $55 $50 Discount Semi-Monthly Pass/Sticker $30 $25 Super Senior Monthly Pass/Sticker (age 75+) $42 $40 Transfer Ticket N/A $0.25

Transfer tickets will also be re-implemented.

For 25 cents, riders who used cash to purchase a single ride ticket can transfer between bus and light rail, light rail to bus or bus to bus.

SacRT says tickets purchased prior to Oct.1 cannot be exchanged or refunded but customers can use prepaid tickets until the expiration date.