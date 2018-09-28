Sacramento Woman Accused of Attempting to Extort Aly Yeoman’s Family

SACRAMENTO — The FBI says a Sacramento woman attempted to extort the family of Aly Yeoman, who had gone missing in Sutter County last spring.

Rozarri Young, 23, was arrested Friday.

Investigators say Young contacted Yeoman’s parents and claimed to have information about where she was. She threatened to harm Yeoman, federal investigators said, if they didn’t give her money.

Yeoman was found dead in the Feather River about six weeks after she went missing.

The FBI says Young also contacted the family of Lashaya Stine, who had gone missing from Aurora, Colo. in 2016. Officials say Young claimed Stine owed her money and said Stine was being held captive until she was paid.

Stine is still missing, the FBI said.