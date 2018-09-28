WEAVE an Organization That Helps Survivors of Sexual Assault Sees Uptick in Calls after Kavanaugh Hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- All eyes are on the Senate as we wait for a final vote on whether Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be our next Supreme Court Justice.

As the confirmation process continues, the hearings are having a very real impact on people across the country.

The National Sexual Assault hotline saw a 200 percent increase in calls Thursday as Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

And local advocates say they’re also seeing an uptick in survivors seeking help.

“I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling,” said Ford during the Senate Judiciary Committee

“I am not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been assaulted by some person, at some place, in some time. But I have never done this,” said Kavanaugh.

Emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary committee; bringing back memories for sexual assault survivors right here in Sacramento.

“I’m going to use the word trigger. Because you hear somebody else say that they were pinned down or they can remember walking in a certain direction…and I think you put yourself back in your shoes and back in your situation,” said Megan Laurie.

Megan Laurie is the director of development for Weave, a nonprofit focused on helping survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

She says since yesterday’s hearing, she’s seen an increase in calls from sexual assault victims and a 25 percent uptick in web traffic.

“People heard her story and were triggered by it. And they wanted to talk to somebody about their own experience and if what they were feeling is normal,” said Laurie.

She says these feelings are normal and there’s help available for anyone who needs it.

Her organization offers free counseling and can connect survivors with legal help.

“For anybody that has experienced sexual assault, it is your story. Whether or not you choose to tell somebody is up to you. But know that there are people who believe you and there are resources available,” Laurie said.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault or domestic violence, Organizations like WAEVE are here to help; you can call them directly at 916-920-2952.

You can call the 24-hour hotline at the number on your screen.