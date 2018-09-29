Deputy Mark Stasyuk’s Memorial Service to Begin at 10 a.m. in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – Family, friends and community members are expected to gather at Bayside Church: Adventure Campus in Roseville for the memorial service of 27-year-old Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

The service is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and has an expected end time of 12:15 p.m.

The memorial will be followed by a procession from the church to a private graveside service.

Authorities say a multi-agency flyover will also take place at the end of the memorial service. All other law enforcement honors will be held privately.

Deputy Stasyuk was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 17 in Rancho Cordova when an irate Pep Boys customer opened fired, shooting Stasyuk in the back, according to authorities.

The program shows pictures of Deputy Stasyuk throughout his life. His wife, father and a colleague will be giving personal eulogies. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/IPVx0RQtpa — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) September 29, 2018

Law enforcement from all over are filing in for Deputy Stasyuk’s funeral. We’re told more than 1200 officers traveled from Chicago, Dallas, NY and all over the state to be here. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/bxy7EHuUNv — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) September 29, 2018