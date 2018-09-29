Gov. Brown Vetoes Bill to Extend Last Call Hours to 4 a.m.

SACRAMENTO – – Governor Jerry Brown vetoed the bill that would’ve extended nightlife hours in some California cities.

Senate Bill 905 would have allowed nine cities – including Sacramento, Oakland and San Francisco – to extend sales of alcohol to as late as 4 a.m. at bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

The bill did not include liquor store sales.

Before the bill was vetoed, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco explained why he proposed the bill.

“What we’ve done in this bill is to give local control to the nine cities that have told us, either their mayor or city council has told us, ‘We want this local decision-making power.’”

It would have been up to each city to decide on extending their hours.

Many people had mixed feelings about the potential change.

In a statement, Gov. Brown explained why he chose to veto the bill.

“I believe we have enough mischief from midnight to 2 without adding two more hours of mayhem.”

He explained that although those in support of the bill saw it as a good revenue opportunity, The California Highway Patrol felt the change would cause more drunk driving.

Sen. Wiener addressed the veto in the following statement:

“California’s one-size-fits-all closing time doesn’t make sense. When it comes to nightlife you can’t compare downtown Los Angeles or San Francisco to small town. We are forcing all of our cities to conform to the same closing time regardless of the varying needs and wants of the local community. Our 2 a.m. blanket closing time is a bad leftover policy from over a century ago. Times have changed, and our policies should as well. This bill was about allowing local communities who affirmatively asked for flexibility in closing times to decide what works best for them. We should embrace and support our nightlife industry which brings billions of revenue to our state and employs millions of people. It is a shame that we will continue to stifle our nightlife economy, but I remain committed to modernizing these outdated laws.”