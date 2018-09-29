Man Scares Off Home Invader in Orangevale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- A scary situation for one Sacramento County homeowner.

He says he came home Friday to a stranger standing inside his dining room - and eventually chased him from the home.

The homeowner tells me he went out to run a few errands and within just a few minutes - a stranger had entered his home - causing damage to his property.

Shards of glass from a broken window and pieces from a damaged fence Sit in Edgar Houghtbys back yard.

“He broke this pushed this out of the way,” said Houghtbys.

After he caught a stranger inside of his home Friday morning.

“I came in I opened the door and I heard something,” Houghtbys. “I came around the corner and the back door was open and there was someone standing there in a red hoodie.”

That’s when Houghtbys says he chased the man outside - into his backyard.

“Around the corner and over the fence, and broke a board on the fence,” Houghtbys. “He must have grabbed on to this board and it pulled apart while he was trying to get into the neighbor’s yard.”

Houghtbys says after a short chase - he spotted the man getting in to what he believes was a blue Honda Civic - parked right in front of his home.

“I was only gone 20 to 30 minutes, so I don’t think he had much time to do anything,” Houghtbys said.

Now he’s installed surveillance cameras.

“I have 3 up already and I just have to install wiring in the attic,” Houghtbys stated.

So, if it happens again, he’ll be better prepared.

“If there was someone else coming in it could have turned out a lot different,” said Houghtbys.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office says they’re investigating this home invasion.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call deputies.