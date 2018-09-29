Vigil Held for Slain 3-Year-Old Azalya Anderson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Dozens of community members came together to honor the life of 3-year old Azalya Anderson who died after being shot in a drive-by earlier this month.

There have not been any arrests and the community is now pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Holding hands, family and community members chant, “we love you Azalya.”

Family of 3- year-old Azalya Anderson and members of the community united as one to remember her short time here on earth.

“We pray for the entire family today,” said Pastor Les Simmons.

Jamilia Land, the family’s spokesperson said, “children are losing their lives every day to senseless gun violence.”

Azayla was shot while sitting inside her home, in what deputies are calling a drive-by shooting in South Sacramento earlier this month.

She later died in the hospital.

“If Azalya could not be safe in the comfort of her mother’s lap, while having a story read to her before bed, where can a child be safe,” said Land.

Now, this community is demanding the people responsible come forward.

“Somebody knows something. Whoever you are, whoever you may be, I pray for your soul,” Land said.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to call deputies.

The community is planning a march next month - on what would have been Azalya’s 4th birthday.